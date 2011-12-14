Baltimore waits with bated breath for precious Baby Flacco

Not so long ago, Joe Flacco's biggest off-the-field concern was convincing his Ravens teammates to grow playful Fu Manchus in preparation for a playoff run.
Those free-wheeling days are history.
Flacco's going to be a dad, news he confirmed Sunday to the Carroll County Times after the Ravenslashed the Colts.
"It's a little funny," Flacco told the Ravens' official website Wednesday. "It's not even close to being here yet. It's all exciting for us, though. We're really excited about it."
The due date is June 17, but the quarterback and his wife, Dana, are waiting to discover the gender.
The Baltimore Sun -- searching for things to do -- has posted a reader poll where you can choose a name for Baby Flacco.
Male names include Cam (as in Newton) or Ray (as in Lewis). Female options feature Gisele, Snooki -- or Hines.
Congrats, Joe.