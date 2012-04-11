Baltimore Ravens WR Torrey Smith expected at Monday workout

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, who had hernia surgery in late January, says he is fully recovered from the injury that nagged him throughout his rookie season, and ready for offseason workouts, according to The Baltimore Sun.
On Tuesday, Smith told Pro Football Talk Live that he had been dealing with the injury "from about Week 3 on." In that week's 37-7 win over the St. Louis Rams, Smith had five catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns, including two in the first quarter on his first two NFL receptions.
"There were multiple [tissue] tears," Smith said. "It was one of those injuries where you could play with it or get it fixed. But it wasn't one of those injuries where I wasn't able to run, period, so I kept playing with it."
Despite the injury, Smith set Ravens rookie records in receptions (50), receiving yards (841) and touchdowns (seven). He also had four catches for 91 yards and a touchdown during the postseason.
In February, the team confirmed Smith's surgery. Two weeks ago, he played in his charity basketball game in Virginia, and is expected to be in attendance Monday when the Ravens begin their offseason program.