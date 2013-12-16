Around the League

Presented By

Baltimore Ravens win after Justin Tucker's epic kick

Published: Dec 16, 2013 at 04:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

In a league where so little is reliable, the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens have calcified into known commodities.

Justin Tucker

Detroit's weekly opponent is incidental. The Lions battle their own stupidity all game, hoping their mental mistakes don't catch up with them. The Ravens, meanwhile, come up with miracle plays to win tight games.

The two playoff hopefuls played right to their stereotypes during Monday night's thrilling 18-16 victory for Baltimore. The Ravens remain in position for the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff race at 8-6. Monday's result came down to a last-minute 61-yard kick from the Ravens' Justin Tucker, a kick that would not have made it from 62 yards.

"I didn't get all of it, but got enough of it," Tucker said after the game.

That's the story of the Ravens' season. Their offense is weighed down by a historically bad running game. Joe Flacco's pass protection vanished for the entire second half on Monday. But they have a deep, fundamentally sound defense and a quarterback who has played a lot better than his stats indicate, especially over the last month.

The Ravens have won four straight games, with the last three coming in wild finishes. The first two wins, against the Jets and Steelers, essentially torpedoed their opposition's playoff hopes. The last three wins have included Mike Tomlin's sideline two-step, a game with five lead changes in the final 2:05, and this 61-yard game-winner. This was the *least *crazy ending of the bunch.

Detroit, now in third place in the NFC North at 7-7, can only hope this wasn't a fatal blow. The Lions will need to win out and get some help from Chicago and Green Bay. If not, Lions coach Jim Schwartz could lose his job.

Lions fans can moan about a number of questionable penalties and non-calls in the game. They can curse their bad luck to face Tucker, the best kicker in the league. Or they can honestly appraise their squad: Detroit gave the game away.

Calvin Johnson dropped two wide-open passes to kill drives. The coaching staff refused to run the ball in short-yardage situations. Matthew Stafford was erratic all night and threw three interceptions, including one after Tucker's kick. The Lions had plenty of time (38 seconds) and timeouts (three) on the clock to pull off their own late-game magic. The drive lasted one play when Stafford sailed a pass.

The playoff picture

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

How would your team's prospects look if the season ended today? See where each team stands in the playoff picture midway through the season. More ...

The Lions' sloppiness is consistent from game to game, year to year. But so much of a football season is inexplicable, like the Ravens' kicker becoming the hero and getting the big postgame interviews.

"My fantasy team is benefiting from it," Tucker cracked after the game about his six field goals. "Fantasy owners around the world, I hope you appreciate the points."

Watch enough football, and you'll eventually see everything. Now safe to cross off the list: A kicker name-checking his fantasy owners immediately after a huge mid-December game.

With these Ravens, anything seems possible.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" broke down the Cowboys' loss and every other Week 15 game. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW