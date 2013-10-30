Baltimore Ravens waive Michael Huff, Marcus Spears

The Baltimore Ravenssigned veteran safety Michael Huff in March to fill the void left by Ed Reed -- a task easier said than done.
It's an interesting move considering Huff signed a three-year, $6 million contract with the Ravens, but the former Oakland Raiders safety was a disappointment. Benched in September in favor of rookie Matt Elam and relegated to special teams, Huff missed his assignment on a 44-yard kickoff return by the Steelers that set up Pittsburgh's game-winning field goal in Week 7.
Coach John Harbaugh called the mistake "unforgivable," per the Ravens' official website, and promised: "We're going to go find some guys that want to play special teams."
That's where safeties Omar Brown and Brynden Trawick fit in. Both were activated Wednesday off the practice squad to fill the gap.
Spears, 30, was a non-factor on special teams and lost snaps to rookie defensive tackle Brandon Williams in Baltimore's 3-4 defense. Now -- along with Huff -- he's lost much more.
