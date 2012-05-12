Baltimore Ravens' Torrey Smith 100 percent, ready for camp

After undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in late January, Baltimore wide receiver Torrey Smith is still addressing questions about his readiness to get back on the field.
Smith told Scout.com on Saturday that he's 100 percent recovered and working without restrictions. The Ravens begin organized team activities May 22.
Smith made a similar declaration about his recovery in April before the team's offseason conditioning program, in which he later participated.
Smith told Pro Football Talk Live in April that the injury was an issue he dealt with "from about Week 3 on."
"There were multiple [tissue] tears," Smith said. "It was one of those injuries where you could play with it or get it fixed. But it wasn't one of those injuries where I wasn't able to run, period, so I kept playing with it."