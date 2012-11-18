Baltimore Ravens stand tall vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens stepped up on defense and special teams, making up for an offense that continued to struggle on the road. Joe Flacco didn't turn the ball over, but managed just 164 yards through the air. Running back Ray Rice finished with just 40 yards on 20 carries. Torrey Smith, who has had some nice moments in this rivalry, had one catch for 7 yards. The Ravens still survived, which says a lot about other phases of the their game.