Baltimore Ravens soak it in as Super Bowl champions

Flacco wasn't the only joyful Raven celebrating near the San Francisco 49ers' end zone after Sunday's 34-31 win. Safety Ed Reed sang along to "Purple Rain" on the PA. Matt Birk -- a Super Bowl winner in his 14th NFL season -- gave interviews with a huge smile on his face, his son sitting on his shoulders. Linebacker Terrell Suggs was yelling, though we learned this week that's pretty much standard operating procedure.