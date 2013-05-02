Baltimore Ravens overrated in 'Top 100 Players'

Pollard is only 28 years old and yet the Ravens released him after the season. It wasn't because he had a huge salary either; he was due less than $3 million in 2013. The Ravens simply chose not to keep him. The Tennessee Titans picked up Pollard on a low-cost, one-year contract. This isn't to pick on Pollard; his toughness helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl title. But he wasn't one of the top 100 players in the playoffs, much less the entire NFL. He's about to join his fourth team in six years.