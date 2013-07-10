Baltimore Ravens 'in love' with handful of free agents

On the heels of a busy offseason, the Baltimore Ravens -- like most NFL teams -- have gone silent in recent weeks. They haven't made a player move since mid-June, but they haven't ruled out adding another free agent or two before training camp starts.
"There are still players who are out there unsigned, and we're in love with, so personnel-wise, yeah," coach John Harbaugh told the Ravens' official website Wednesday.
The first thought is wide receiver, where the Ravens waved goodbye to Anquan Boldin and don't have much experience at the position outside of Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones. The Baltimore Sun reported last month that the Ravens had no plans to chase veteran free-agent receivers, but general manager Ozzie Newsome acknowledged earlier in the offseason that "we could possibly be looking out for that."
Then there's Vonta Leach. Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald reported Monday that the free-agent fullback has a standing offer from the Ravens to rejoin the team at a reduced cost. Leach is using the next two weeks to weigh his options. The Herald pegs the Miami Dolphins as front-runners for Leach's services after Baltimore released him in early June.
On the receiver front, some of the bigger names still looking for work include Brandon Lloyd, Randy Moss, Braylon Edwards and Austin Collie. That group is surrounded with question marks, but if the Ravens want an extra body or two for camp, options exist.