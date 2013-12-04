Around the League

Baltimore Ravens hope Dennis Pitta will play Sunday

Published: Dec 04, 2013 at 05:49 AM
Will we finally see Dennis Pitta on Sunday?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that he's hopeful the team's playmaking tight end will make his regular-season debut at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, per The Baltimore Sun.

Pitta was in New York on Tuesday for an evaluation of the hip he dislocated back in late July. Harbaugh said Monday that Baltimore's decision to activate Pitta off short-term injured reserve will "probably come down to the end of the week."

Quarterback Joe Flacco arguably played his best game of the season in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving. It's naive to expect Pitta to play a bounty of snaps right away, but his presence on the field would make playoff-seeking Baltimore a tough out down the stretch.

Here's the rest of Wednesday's injury news:

  1. As expected, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as he makes his way back from the fractured left collarbone he suffered last month. Asked about the signal-caller's progress, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters: "I thought he looked good for what they asked him to do." Rodgers hasn't be cleared to do anything beyond individual work. It won't be a surprise if Matt Flynn gets another start Sunday.
  1. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their shutdown corner back. Darrelle Revis practiced with the team after exiting Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers with shoulder and chest injuries, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Harrison: Week 14 Power Rankings

Are the Seahawks alone atop the NFC? In his latest rankings, Elliot Harrison spies another squad that's climbing fast. READ

  1. Also for the Bucs, Vincent Jackson was held out because of a minor knee injury. The wide receiver sounds like a good bet for Sunday's meeting with the Buffalo Bills.
  1. Panthers back DeAngelo Williams (quad) practiced, but The Charlotte Observer reported that Jonathan Stewart (ankle) did not. Call it a maintenance day for the runner ahead of Carolina's Sunday night bout with the New Orleans Saints.
  1. Vikings coach Leslie Frazier told reporters that Christian Ponder has yet to be cleared from the concussion he suffered in Week 13. Frazier acknowledged Matt Cassel"more than likely" will start over Josh Freeman against the Ravens, per The Star Tribune.
  1. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that left tackle Branden Albert (knee), pass rusher Justin Houston (elbow) and tight end Anthony Fasano (concussion, knee) didn't participate in practice, per The Kansas City Star. It's too early to know when any of the trio will return to the field.
  1. The quarterback chaos continues in Cleveland, where Caleb Hanie and Alex Tanney split first-team reps. With passers Jason Campbell and Brandon Weeden mired in the NFL's concussion protocol, coach Rob Chudzinski said any of these four passers could start against the Patriotson Sunday. Grim days.
  1. Raiders running back Darren McFadden missed Wednesday's session with what Steve Corkran of the Bay Area News Group believes is an aggravated hamstring. Meanwhile, fellow Oakland runner Rashad Jennings was back at practice after suffering a concussion last week. In McFadden's absence, Jennings split reps with running back-turned-cornerback-turned-running back Taiwan Jones.
  1. Arizona Cardinals running back Andre Ellington and receiver Michael Floyd missed practice. Ellington (knee) said he felt better after missing Sunday's game, but the team is taking it slow with the rookie. Coach Bruce Arians expects Floyd (ankle) to practice Thursday. If Floyd can't practice then, he won't play Sunday, Arians said. Carson Palmer also showed up on the injury report (limited) with a right elbow injury. 

