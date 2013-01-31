Baltimore Ravens don't let mini road trip hurt practice session

So the Ravens agreed to dress at Tulane's baseball facility -- site of their full Wednesday practice, with a makeshift 80-yard field stretching across the artificial-turf outfield, and hold their 30-minute walkthrough practice there. Then, the players and coaches boarded five buses for the eight-mile trip from Tulane to the Saints' facility not far from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. There, under heightened security, the Ravens completed their on-field work for the day with a one-hour, 25-minute practice coach John Harbaugh called "a very normal, late-season Thursday practice."