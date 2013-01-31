Baltimore Ravens don't let mini road trip hurt practice session

Published: Jan 31, 2013 at 12:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS -- Already on a road trip for Super Bowl XLVII, the Baltimore Ravens took another one Thursday, splitting their second day of full-scale workouts for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers between their NFL-assigned Tulane University practice field and the grass fields at the New Orleans Saints' facility in nearby Metairie, La.

After several players told Ravens officials Wednesday night they'd prefer to practice on grass, the Ravens asked the NFL on Thursday morning if they could practice at the Saints' facility. This was potentially awkward, because the 49ers practiced at the same facility, and obviously neither team wanted the other to see their practice sessions.

So the Ravens agreed to dress at Tulane's baseball facility -- site of their full Wednesday practice, with a makeshift 80-yard field stretching across the artificial-turf outfield, and hold their 30-minute walkthrough practice there. Then, the players and coaches boarded five buses for the eight-mile trip from Tulane to the Saints' facility not far from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. There, under heightened security, the Ravens completed their on-field work for the day with a one-hour, 25-minute practice coach John Harbaugh called "a very normal, late-season Thursday practice."

"Just like in high school," one Ravens player said of the commute, "only the buses are nicer."

All 53 players on the Ravens' active roster practiced under sunny skies, and none of the players was limited.

"I think our players dealt with it great," said Harbaugh, who walked off the field afterward with linebacker Ray Lewis. "As Ray just said to me, 'We work.' That's what we do. Our guys don't flinch at things like this."

Lewis, in fact, helped carry one of the Gatorade coolers from the bus to the practice field as the team disembarked. And the players seemed happier working on the grass, particularly this late in the season when six months of practice and game wear-and-tear makes the players crave a grass field.

After a special-teams period to start practice, the specialists -- kicker Justin Tucker, punter Sam Koch and snapper Morgan Cox -- adjourned to the Saints' indoor practice field for their work. On the field, the Ravens' regular units and scout teams went through another 60 minutes of work before finishing, serenaded by an eclectic mix of music, from the hard rock of AC/DC to the rap of Soulja Boy and Chief Keef to the metal of Metallica.

After Harbaugh spoke to the team, veteran linebacker Terrell Suggs addressed the players for about two minutes.

Harbaugh and his brother Jim Harbaugh, the 49ers coach, will hold a joint press conference Friday morning, their last press obligation of the week. The Ravens will hold their final full practice of the week Friday afternoon, again at the Saints' facility, before having a normal light Saturday workout prior to Sunday's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.
news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.