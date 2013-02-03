Baltimore Ravens come up empty on fake field goal

NEW ORLEANS -- John Harbaugh was the first coach to take a play out of his bag of tricks Sunday in the Baltimore Ravens' 34-31 Super Bowl XLVII win. However, it didn't work.
Leading 14-3 with just more than three minutes to play in the first half, the Baltimore Ravens brought out their field-goal unit on fourth-and-9 from the San Francisco 49ers' 14-yard line.
Kicker Justin Tucker took the direct snap and headed around the left end. He was tackled out of bounds by cornerback Darcel McBath 1 yard shy of the first-down marker. The 49ers took over on downs.
It's the type of decision that's easy to criticize when it doesn't work. That said, it was a strange call considering the amount of yardage Tucker needed to get the first down.
John Harbaugh went for an early dagger blow. Instead, he gave the 49ers a very temporary momentum boost.