Baltimore Ravens aren't finished adding running backs

The Baltimore Ravens have talked for months about adding bodies to a backfield that leaned on an ineffective, two-man rotation of Ray Rice and Bernard Pierce last season.
That plan remains in place, according to NFL Media's Albert Breer, who said on Tuesday's "NFL Total Access" that Baltimore is "still looking for two running backs like they were earlier in the offseason; they just acknowledged now that one of those running backs may need to be their starter."
With Rice facing possible NFL discipline for his Atlantic City arrest and Pierce coming off shoulder surgery, the front office sees the position "in flux," per Breer. Baltimore signed Justin Forsett earlier this month, but we can't help but wonder about the biggest free-agent name left: Chris Johnson.
We've heard nothing linking Baltimore to CJ2K, who visited the Jets on Tuesday, but he's a more tantalizing target than Michael Bush, Ronnie Brown or the rest of the league's available free agents.
The Ravens also have young Cierre Wood on the roster, but Breer was told the team isn't finished. Put it all together, and Baltimore doesn't appear comfortable leaning on Rice as its bell-cow back in 2014. Baltimore looms as a solid bet to mine May's draft for new blood.
The latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast" covers the Aldon Smith arrest and analyzes the offseason movers and shakers in the NFC East and NFC South.