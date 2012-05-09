Baltimore Ravens agree to terms with draft pick Gino Gradkowski

The Baltimore Ravens and fourth-round pick center/guard Gino Gradkowski, brother of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Bruce Gradkowski, have agreed to terms on a contract, a source told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday.
The rookie will start off at the guard position for the Ravens but is expected to move to the center position when center Matt Birk retires, according to the Baltimore Sun.
The Ravens also have signed some of their other draft picks including offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele, safety Christian Thompson and cornerback Asa Jackson on Tuesday.