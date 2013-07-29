Around the League

Presented By

Baldinger: Geno Smith's conditioning 'embarrassing'

Published: Jul 29, 2013 at 08:44 AM

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger watched Geno Smith at New York Jets practice this weekend and came away impressed. Well, mostly impressed.

"He looked good to me yesterday until he ran gassers at the end of practice," said Baldinger, who attended Jets training camp in Cortland, N.Y., on Sunday. "And Geno Smith looked like he had done no conditioning. It was actually embarrassing to see how far behind he (Mark) Sanchez and (Matt) Simms and everybody else that's there."

The rookie quarterback was more impressive during the parts of practice that count most.

Added Baldy on Monday's "Inside Training Camp": "However, he did look good getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, getting the ball out of his hands quickly."

Baldinger's comments provide a reminder of how much scrutiny Smith faces as he attempts to win a starting job in his first NFL training camp. NFL Network analyst Heath Evans was in Cortland on Monday, pointing out the difference in arm strength between Sanchez and Smith.

"You see a lot of accuracy, a lot of zip on the ball obviously from Geno," Evans observed. "You see some balls sailing, or what I would say floating, for Mark Sanchez."

It's early, but it feels like we're seeing early signs of a tide turning Smith's way in this competition. Rex Ryan praised Smith for playing mistake-free football in team drills. Antonio Cromartie is praising Smith's ability to pick up the offense.

Sanchez needs to show himself to be a superior candidate, and we don't have any evidence he's done that yet. Starting jobs aren't won in gasser races.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW