Back to Mexico: Texans-Raiders to play Nov. 21 in Mexico City

NFL owners approved a resolution in 2015 to extend the ability to play international regular-season games through 2025 and enable the league to play games in countries other than the United Kingdom. The success of the International Series in the UK has helped more than double the Sunday television viewership of NFL games there with the Super Bowl audience increasing more than 75 percent. The league also has developed new and stronger business partnerships and, according to internal research, has a UK fan base of more than 13 million.