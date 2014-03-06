Around the League

Presented By

B.J. Raji mulling a return to Green Bay Packers

Published: Mar 06, 2014 at 01:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sometimes the tea leaves lie.

When NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this offseason that the Green Bay Packers wanted to get more versatile and athletic on defense, we surmised that might mean the end of B.J. Raji's time in Green Bay.

However, the Packers might not be through with Raji after all.

Rapoport reported Thursday that, while both sides originally planned to move on as Raji sought a more lucrative contract, there now is a possibility the defensive lineman returns to Green Bay on a one-year "prove-it" deal. Negotiations are going well, but no official offer has been made, according to a person informed of the talks. 

Last season, the 27-year-old turned down a contract from the Packers averaging around $8 million a year -- a move he likely regrets.

Coming off a disappointing season, Raji would be set up to hit the open market again next year if he opted for the one-year deal now. However, he currently is weighing all of his options, per Rapoport. Returning to Green Bay, where Raji has enjoyed playing, is one option. There is plenty of interest around the league for one-year contracts, Rapoport reported.

We pegged Raji as a potential player who could be overpaid, given his age and early career success. However, it's likely that Raji and his agent didn't see that market forming.

'ATL Podcast'

around-the-league-011314-pq.jpg

The Around The League team hits all the NFL's hottest topics in its award-winning podcast. Join the conversation. Listen

According to Rapoport, if Raji returns to Green Bay, he wants to move from defensive end back to nose tackle. If the Packers offer the most money and a position switch, he'd return.

The position switch could be beneficial. As a defensive end, Raji hasn't recorded a sack in 39 games -- including the playoffs. Raji is coming off a 17-tackle season and was destroyed by the running game in 2013, ranking dead last in Pro Football Focus' ratings for 3-4 defensive ends against the rush.

Depending on the dollars, renting Raji for one season could prove to be a prudent move for the Packers. However, if the same Raji shows up as last season, it merely will prolong his inevitable departure from Green Bay.

*The latest "Around The League Podcast" talks the latest news, Jimmy Graham and the best fits in free agency. *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW