B.J. Daniels claimed by Seattle Seahawks off waivers

It took a few weeks, but the Seattle Seahawks finally have answered the San Francisco 49ers' poaching of wide receiverChris Harper after final cuts last month.
To the surprise of no one, the Seahawks claimed quarterback B.J. Daniels off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday.
San Francisco was hoping the seventh-round rookie would slide through waivers straight to their practice squadafter signingJohn Skelton, but Seattle was ready to pounce on a developmental quarterback who reportedly piqued their interest prior to the 2013 NFL Draft.
Daniels was the most impressive of the 49ers backups in preseason action, completing 13 of 21 passes (61.9 percent) for 178 yards (8.5 yards per attempt) and a 128.6 passer rating to go with 87 rushing yards.
The Seahawks will have to carry Daniels on the 53-man roster all season, or risk losing him back to the 49ers in a burgeoning rivalry that is beginning to take on the look of a classiccartoongive-and-take.