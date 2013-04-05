Ayanbadejo: Gay NFL players might come out together

Brendon Ayanbadejo isn't sure whether he'll get another chance to play in the NFL. But the issue that he cares so much about, same-sex equality, is likely to remain a hot topic in the league.
Advancing a CBS report earlier this offseason that a gay NFL player was considering coming out publicly, Ayanbadejo says that a group of players might do it together.
"I think it will happen sooner than you think," Ayanbadejo told The Baltimore Sun on Friday. "We're in talks with a handful of players who are considering it. There are up to four players being talked to right now and they're trying to be organized so they can come out on the same day together. It would make a major splash and take the pressure off one guy. It would be a monumental day if a handful or a few guys come out."
That's an understatement. It would be a seminal moment in American sports history. Ayanbadejo indicates the organization for such a moment is very real. For multiple players to come out at the same time would only amplify the message.