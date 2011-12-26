Awkwardness ensues? Fitzgerald's dad rips Cards WR Doucet

Life should be good for wide receivers who get to play with Larry Fitzgerald.
After all, the Arizona Cardinals All-Pro is one of the greatest receivers of his generation. He's a player who demands double coverage, a reality that allows other receivers a greater opportunity to excel.
Larry Fitzgerald Sr. knows all about this. A popular Minneapolis-based sports writer, Fitzgerald Sr. doesn't believe the Cardinals have effectively reaped the benefits of his son's skills, citing Early Doucet as an example.
"Early Doucet bombed this year he drops to many passes not a dependable No.2," Larry Sr. tweeted on Monday. "Needs to work harder at his job. He dropped 5 TDs this year."
Doucet -- who's actually the No. 3 receiver -- tripped while attempting to haul in a game-tying touchdown pass on Saturday against the Bengals, but has otherwise enjoyed the best statistical season of his career with 53 receptions for 682 yards and five touchdowns. When a reporter for ESPN.com asked Fitzgerald Sr. to elaborate, he had no problem doing so.
"I just know that Larry invited him to come and work out with him this summer and some guys take initiative and do it, some guys don't," Fitzgerald Sr. said, possibly unaware Doucet had offseason sports hernia surgery that left him medically uncleared until August. "But with the lockout, I thought he would have worked on it a little harder. That is me. People criticize me because they think I talk too much. That is just how I see it."
As an NFL commentator and son of one of the league's brightest stars, Fitzgerald Sr. is in a difficult position. He puts Doucet -- and his son -- in an even more difficult position with his critical comments. Thanks, Dad.