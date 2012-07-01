Around the League

Available salary-cap space for all 32 NFL teams

Published: Jul 01, 2012 at 03:58 AM

As we turn over the calendar to July, and with training camps opening in a few weeks, it's a good time to look at how much salary-cap space remains for each team.

According to a source with access to NFL salary-cap data, AFC teams have $162,554,428 in available space, led by the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, who are Nos. 1 and 2 in the league, respectively. (Don't think Maurice Jones-Drew and Josh Scobee haven't noticed where the Jaguars rank.)

NFC teams have $111,397,452 in available cap space, led by the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite those two teams being among the league's big spenders this offseason.

With three teams in the top 10, the AFC South has nearly $64 million in available cap space. Teams in the NFC West have a league-low $19,019,732 in available cap space. Here's how it all breaks down:

The figures above do not include the recent signings of Falcons safety Chris Hope, Vikings defensive end Jeff Charleston or Saints rookie defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, each of whom is expected to have minimal impact on their respective teams' current cap situation.

