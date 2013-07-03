Authorities: Ahmad Brooks arrest warrant filed in error

That fumble concerns an application submitted Thursday to Judge Sharon Chatman seeking an arrest warrant on a felony assault charge with great bodily injury. Police documents, which can be downloaded here, indicate that Brooks allegedly struck49ers nose tackle Lamar Divens three times in the head with a beer bottle on June 8 and then punched him in the face during an argument about Brooks' readiness to drive after drinking alcohol. A judge signed the arrest warrant last week, but one day later, higher-ranking officials decided to put a hold on the case, according to the San Jose Mercury News.