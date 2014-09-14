Austin Davis expected to be Rams' QB vs. Buccaneers

The St. Louis Rams are expected to start their third quarterback since the beginning of the preseason.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via a team source, that veteran Shaun Hill is battling a thigh injury and is not believed to be ready to play versus the Buccaneerson Sunday.
Davis went undrafted in 2012 after breaking a slew of Brett Favre's records at Southern Miss. He was viewed as a system quarterback with questionable arm strength and size limitations. On the positive side, Davis is a plus athlete with enough short-range accuracy to move the chains on slants, curls and crossing routes.
After coming on in relief of Hill last week, Davis took four sacks and unfurled an 81-yard pick-six to Vikings safety Harrison Smith. Counting the preseason, Davis has completed 55 of 86 passes (64.0 percent) for 726 yards (8.4 yards per attempt), four touchdowns, two interceptions and a whopping 13 sacks.
Of all the NFL teams in quarterback straits, St. Louis' predicament is the most dire.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps the Steelers-Ravens game and previews the other 15 games in Week 2.