Austin Collie unsure he'll play in Colts' Week 1 game

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano has been openly optimistic about the chances of wide receiver Austin Collie playing in Week 1.
Collie himself isn't so sure.
Calling his concussion-related issues "frustrating" and referring to his status as a "day-to-day thing," Collie made no promises he'll be available when the Colts open up their season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
"We're just going to continue to see how I feel," said Collie, who suffered his fourth concussion in two years during the preseason. "I don't want to make a definite statement of 'Yes, I am playing on Sunday'; 'No, I'm not playing on Sunday,' because we still have time. I want to see how things go today. I want to see how things go tomorrow, and we'll go from there."
"Whatever the doctors say, whatever the coaches say, I'm going to obey," he said. "I'm not focused about Sunday or what's going to happen. What I'm focused on now is just getting better today."
Collie's latest concussion occurred on Aug. 19 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Logic dictates that he could probably use the extra week or two, which appears where we might be headed.