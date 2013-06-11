Austin Collie reportedly goes to Patriots for workout

Austin Collie's hope to continue his NFL career has taken the wide receiver through Foxborough.
Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com reported Tuesday that the New England Patriotshad Collie in for a workout.
Collie, 27, is working his way back from surgery to repair a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee, an injury he suffered last season with the Indianapolis Colts.
Collie also has a history of concussions, three in total, the most recent coming during the 2012 preseason. He told USA Today last week that he was willing to risk a permanent brain injury to continue his football career.
"I'll sign a waiver, all right?" he said. "They're not going to have to worry about me suing. I'll hold myself to be accountable."
A deal with the Patriots might be unlikely. Collie works out of the slot, a position the Pats have covered with Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman.
Collie's drive to return to football is commendable, but it's fair to wonder how many teams are willing to overlook the obvious medical red flags.