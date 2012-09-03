Austin Collie participates in Colts practice, should play in opener

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano likes what he's seeing from veteran receiver Austin Collie in practice and says Collie should play in Sunday's season opener at the Chicago Bears.
Collie's status has been in doubt since he left the second preseason game at Pittsburgh after taking a shot to the head. It was the third diagnosed concussion for Collie in a little more than 22 months. He left another game during that span with concussion-like symptoms though the team never confirmed it was an actual concussion.
Pagano says Collie looked "fresh" when he returned to practice Monday. Teammates say he looked like the same guy who has caught 172 passes in his first three NFL seasons.
Pagano also expects defensive end Cory Redding and left guard Mike McGlynn to return from injuries Sunday.
