Austin Collie out for Indianapolis Colts with knee injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hearts stopped when Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie hit the Lucas Oil Stadium turf Sunday in the third quarter of a 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Collie was in action for the first time since suffering another concussion in the preseason.
The fourth-year pro laid on the field for several minutes after trying to catch a ball over the middle, and he was helped off the field with a right knee injury. He initially reached for his helmet, which caused immediate concerns. Collie has missed nine games because of injury and has been diagnosed with at least three concussions during his NFL career.