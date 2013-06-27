Ausar Walcott pleads not guilty to attempted murder

Largely obscured by the Aaron Hernandez arrest, Walcott now faces serious charges. But even before the Browns parted ways with the linebacker, he was a longshot to make the team. Signed in May, Walcott was just another body in coordinator Ray Horton's 3-4 defense. The Browns used the offseason to restock at linebacker with Paul Kruger, Quentin Groves and rookie Barkevious Mingo on the outside, and D'Qwell Jackson and Craig Robertson penciled in on the inside. Walcott's future with the Browns was cloudy from the start.