Ausar Walcott charged with attempted murder in N.J.

With his NFL career on hold, Walcott will be dealing with serious charges. According to a spokesman, Walcott was remanded to the Passaic County Jail at 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday. His bail was set at $500,000, and he was being held pending a bail source hearing, ordered by Judge Raymond Reddin. The hearing would require Walcott -- if he posted bail -- to disclose from where he got the money.