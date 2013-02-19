Atlanta Falcons unlikely to use their franchise tag

No teams have taken advantage of the franchise tag yet. The defending NFC South champions are unlikely to be one of them.
Safety William Moore seemed to be a nice fit for the tag, so consider it a minor surprise the Falcons might pass. Remember, the safety position is among the most economical when it comes to the franchise tag. Rapoport said signing Moore remains a priority for the team.
Atlanta used its tag last season on cornerback Brent Grimes, who was headed for a big free-agent pay day before blowing out his Achilles tendon last September.