 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the League

Presented By

Atlanta Falcons survive furious Seattle Seahawks rally

Published: Jan 13, 2013 at 08:40 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Mike Smith can exhale. They finally have a playoff win, and they pulled it off in the most gut-wrenching way possible.

The Atlanta Falcons narrowly avoided the worst fourth-quarter collapse in NFL history, edging the Seattle Seahawks 30-28 on a 49-yard Matt Bryant field goal with just 8 seconds remaining. The top-seeded Falcons will host the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers next week in the NFC Championship Game.

Atlanta played a very clean game offensively for three quarters, then self-destructed in the final frame. But Gonzalez was a constant throughout, making a number of contested catches to keep drives alive. He made one of his trademark tip-toes for a touchdown in the first quarter. And when the Falcons needed one more play to get in field-goal range late in the game, Gonzalez found the hole in the Seahawks' zone and sat down in it.

It's not a flashy play, but it perfectly sums up the quiet professionalism of Gonzalez and this Falcons team. That play, and the field goal that followed, helped Atlanta avoid an almost unimaginably difficult offseason of questions.

"After 16 games, never winning a playoff game, I've never cried after a win," Gonzalez told Fox after the game. "I was thinking, 'Here it goes it again. I guess it wasn't meant to be.' I'm just so proud of our guys."

It's almost hard to believe the Falcons were in the position to lose. The Seahawks trailed 27-7 heading into the fourth quarter. Teams trailing by 20 or more points entering the final frame of a playoff game were 0-83 before Sunday. It nearly became 1-83 after Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown to enable the Seahawks to take the lead with 31 seconds remaining.

Atlanta, so dominant offensively all afternoon, started to misfire in the fourth quarter. Ryan threw an awful interception, followed by a three-and-out and another quick punt. The Falcons' defense, which forced just three punts all day, absolutely had no answer for the Seahawks' passing game after halftime, giving up four touchdown drives.

It looked for all the world that we'd be writing about the most painful Falcons loss of them all. Even they thought it was coming.

"I'd by lying to you if I thought we were going to be able to pull that one out, but I'm so glad we did," Gonzalez said. "I was thinking: 'This is it. I'm going out after a heartbreaking loss.' "

The rest of America felt the same, Tony. But Ryan came up with two great throws when he absolutely needed them. Ryan knew just who to look for with the game on the line.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.