Atlanta Falcons survive furious Seattle Seahawks rally

Atlanta played a very clean game offensively for three quarters, then self-destructed in the final frame. But Gonzalez was a constant throughout, making a number of contested catches to keep drives alive. He made one of his trademark tip-toes for a touchdown in the first quarter. And when the Falcons needed one more play to get in field-goal range late in the game, Gonzalez found the hole in the Seahawks' zone and sat down in it.