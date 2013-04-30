Atlanta Falcons' stadium concepts a peek into future

The Atlanta Falcons landed a stadium deal with the Atlanta City Council last month, an agreement that could give the defending NFC South champs a new home as soon as 2017.
It's all very exciting for the franchise. Also excited: 360 Architecture, the company in charge of designing the new stadium.
The firm unveiled some concept designs Tuesday, giving us a sneak peek into the ambition involved in the project. There's a "Demolition Man" vibe running through the slide show. Not a bad thing.
Potential amenities include: