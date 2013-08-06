Atlanta Falcons' Sean Weatherspoon out indefinitely

Another day of training camp, another linebacker's hand injury to discuss.
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Sean Weatherspoon suffered an open dislocated finger on his left hand, coach Mike Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday, and will be out indefinitely. CBSSports.com reported Monday that Weatherspoon did not appear to break any bones.
Smith said Weatherspoon and wide receiver Julio Jones, who has hamstring tightness, will miss Thursday night's preseason game against the Bengals.
The fourth-year player is growing into his leadership role, and in a thin linebacker corps, any injury Weatherspoon suffers will be magnified.
However, much like Patrick Willis' hand injury, we don't expect Weatherspoon's injury to have any effect on his availability for meaningful games.