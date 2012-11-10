Atlanta Falcons' Roddy White doesn't like rival Saints

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints renew their NFC South rivalry on Sunday. We'll let Roddy White take it from there.
"I don't like nothing about the Saints," White told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "The colors. The city. Nothing.
"But they've got some good food, though. Other than the food, nothing."
"This would make their whole month of November if they can mess up our record," White said. "We know that. You don't have to get people up for this game in the locker room. We all know what this game is about. We all know that we have to go out there and get after it."
Don't think the Falcons have forgotten the last meeting. The Saints rolled to a 45-16 win during Week 16 last season, and Drew Brees stayed in the game in the fourth quarter to break Dan Marino's single-season passing yards record. The Saints have beat the Falcons in the last three meetings, six of the last seven and 10 of the last 12.
"They have won the division two out of the last three years," White said. "We won it the other year. For the last couple years, it's been us and them down to the wire. I think that's what it is and the dislike for each other."
In a game that doesn't need any extra juice, White just gave us some.