Around the League

Presented By

Atlanta Falcons' Roddy White doesn't like rival Saints

Published: Nov 10, 2012 at 01:40 AM

The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints renew their NFC South rivalry on Sunday. We'll let Roddy White take it from there.

"I don't like nothing about the Saints," White told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "The colors. The city. Nothing.

Darlington: Coaches lack loyalty

Sean Payton might not bolt the Saints for the Cowboys, but it won't be because of loyalty, Jeff Darlington writes. **More ...**

"But they've got some good food, though. Other than the food, nothing."

The Saints didn't need any extra motivation considering their precarious situation. They sit with a 3-5 record and have to start winning if they plan to make a playoff push these final eight games. Oh, and the Falcons just happen to be the last undefeated team in the NFL.

"This would make their whole month of November if they can mess up our record," White said. "We know that. You don't have to get people up for this game in the locker room. We all know what this game is about. We all know that we have to go out there and get after it."

Power Poll: Falcons lead the way

mr_121015_ia.jpg

The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons remain at the top of the latest NFL.com Power Poll, but where does our panel of experts rank your favorite team? **More...**

Don't think the Falcons have forgotten the last meeting. The Saints rolled to a 45-16 win during Week 16 last season, and Drew Brees stayed in the game in the fourth quarter to break Dan Marino's single-season passing yards record. The Saints have beat the Falcons in the last three meetings, six of the last seven and 10 of the last 12.

"They have won the division two out of the last three years," White said. "We won it the other year. For the last couple years, it's been us and them down to the wire. I think that's what it is and the dislike for each other."

The Falcons' offense have kicked it up a notch in 2012 and quarterback Matt Ryan is an MVP candidate. The Saints are one of the reasons the Falcons organization upgraded to the offense. (Huge fantasy game here, by the way.)

In a game that doesn't need any extra juice, White just gave us some.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.