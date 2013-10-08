Atlanta Falcons' Roddy White battling bum hamstring

As if the possibility of losingJulio Jones for the rest of the season wasn't draining enough, the Atlanta Falcons are facing the possibility of playing without Roddy White for the first time in the receiver's nine-year career.
A hamstring injury sent White to the bench for the majority of the fourth quarter in Monday night's crushing defeatat the hands of the New York Jets.
"I saw (White) this morning and spoke with him this morning," Falcons coach Mike Smith said Tuesday. "We'll have to see how (his hamstring) turns around over the next few days."
White has the luxury of resting and rehabbing the injury during the bye week, but he's no lock to play against the Buccaneers in Week 7.
A league source tells the National Football Post's Jason Cole that White has a 50-50 chance, "at best," of playing on Oct. 20.
Properly chastened by their early-season mistake of rushing White back from a high ankle sprain, the Falcons are debating whether or not to allow the four-time Pro Bowl receiver to get fully healthy before returning, according to Cole.
If White joins Jones in street clothes, Matt Ryan will be throwing to the likes of Harry Douglas, Drew Davis and Kevin Cone.
The NFL's best receiving corps in July appears to have devolved into one of the league's worst three months later.