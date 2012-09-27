Atlanta Falcons' John Abraham rues 'bad timing' of his arrest

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Abraham is calling his arrest on obstruction of justice charges a matter of "bad timing."
Abraham was arrested Monday night when Atlanta police and firefighters were trying to calm a woman who was threatening to jump from a midtown building window. He said Thursday that "sometimes you try to do the right thing and it doesn't end up being the right thing."
Atlanta police officer Christopher Blaise said this week that Abraham refused to leave an area that had been taped off by authorities. Blaise added that Abraham smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
The four-time Pro Bowl player was charged with two misdemeanors. He was released from custody Tuesday at 1:24 a.m. on a $7,000 total bond, or $3,500 for each charge, according to Fulton County jail records.
Atlanta police officer K.Y. Jones said the woman did not jump and was taken to Grady Hospital. Her name was not released. Abraham declined to say if he knew the woman or if he made a mistake in judgment.
"I can't say I did or didn't," he said. "I'm just going to keep saying it was bad timing. I can't say exactly -- you can't really judge what happened. We're just going to work our way through it."
Blaise said other residents and guests at Twelve Atlantic Station were "patiently waiting in line" and moved away from the scene when Abraham entered the taped-off area and began to argue that "he lived at the location and that he owned three condos there."
Blaise added that Abraham was arrested after being asked "at least five more times" to move behind the taped-off area.
Abraham, a 13-year veteran and the active NFL sacks leader, gave no further details.
"I think at this moment I don't want to talk about my side," Abraham said. "Once we get everything clarified and get everything going the right way -- because we're still in a legal situation that we need to get cleared out and everything. But, you know, sometimes it's just bad timing. I'm not going to fault anybody at all. It was just that things happen in life."
Abraham practiced with the Falcons on Thursday for the second consecutive day. He said he met with coach Mike Smith to give the team his side of the story. The Falcons play host to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
