Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts look like playoff pushovers

There are so many factors that determine who will be one-and-done. The way the Bears are playing right now, they are an easy target. Ditto the Falcons, whom so many in our business feel will be home for one playoff game and then home for a good camping trip. I'm not spinning any yarn against the Seahawks or Colts, who seem to surpass expectations and challenges on a weekly basis. In fact, I anticipate the latter will play at Baltimore in the opening round, which would have the Steelers travelling to the same city in which their postseason dreams were laid to rest back in January ...