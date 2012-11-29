Atlanta Falcons in great playoff shape after latest win

On Thursday night, the Falcons showed they can win games with their defense. On a night when Ryan threw for just 165 yards and had plenty of wayward passes, the Falcons picked off Drew Brees five times. Defensive coordinator Mike Nolan's unit gave up a lot of yards but buckled down in the red zone. The Falcons knocked down 12 passes with swarming pass coverage. They got a huge sack from John Abraham in the fourth quarter when the Saints were driving, only down by seven points. Yes, the Falcons got their share of luck.