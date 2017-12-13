Atlanta Falcons great Tommy Nobis Jr. dies at 74

"On behalf of the Atlanta Falcons we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the great Tommy Nobis," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "Tommy's legacy began as the first Falcons player in team history, was built over 40 years with the organization and will live on for years to come in our Ring of Honor. 'Mr. Falcon' is rightfully beloved by generations of Falcons fans and we will always be grateful for his many contributions to our team and community."