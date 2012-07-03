Around the League

Atlanta Falcons fixing to boost offensive firepower

"NFL Total Access" continues with its "32 teams in 32 days" series. We decided to score some brownie points by writing an accompanying post each night. We'll focus on one goal that each team needs to accomplish before Week 1.

Falcons establishing fresh identity on offense

The Atlanta Falcons scored exactly two points in January's wild-card playoff loss to the New York Giants. It was grim stuff.

Humble pie consumed, Atlanta went into bunker mode with the intent of reworking an offense that was so easily flummoxed by the eventual Super Bowl champions.

We learned last week via offensive assistant Andrew Weidinger that a shift to a more pass-happy attack could come under new offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. Not surprisingly, veteran receiver Roddy White could barely contain his excitement during minicamp.

Brooks: Matt Ryan vs. Joe Flacco

Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco both entered the league as first-round picks in 2008. Which QB is better? Bucky Brooks examines. More ...

"We look real good right now, I'm not going to lie," White said, according to the Falcons' team site. "The past three or four years, this is the best I've been around since I've been here and seen the cumulative group on the field."

There's good reason to buy into the hype building around Atlanta's offense. Last season, quarterback Matt Ryan played like a star for long stretches, White -- drops aside -- put up his usual Pro Bowl production and tight end Tony Gonzalez remained indomitable, while Michael Turner did his job as the workhorse back.

Looking ahead, wide receiver Julio Jones is an obvious candidate to make the leap in his second season, while a healthy Harry Douglas could be one of the league's best third receivers.

But for a Falcons team that has long asked Turner to carry the load, transitioning to a passing offense won't be seamless. This will be Atlanta's greatest challenge as it closes in on a Week 1 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

