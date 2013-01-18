Atlanta Falcons' explosive offense will test San Francisco 49ers

The Falcons certainly deserve kudos for building an offense that accentuates the strengths of their franchise quarterback. With explosive playmakers on the perimeter (White and Jones) and a veteran pass catcher in the middle of the field (Gonzalez), the Falcons' lineup provides Ryan with a wealth of options to target against any defensive tactic. Gonzalez, in particular, has been key to Ryan's recent success, providing superb route running and exceptional hands. Despite his diminishing physical skills, he has a knack for getting open against superior athletes, which allows Ryan to target him as a safety valve in critical moments. This particularly shows up in third-down and red-zone situations. Gonzalez has converted 67.7 percent of his receptions into first downs, with only three of his 93 regular-season receptions totaling 20 yards or more. This is indicative of his ability to work the intermediate areas of the field, particularly the 8-10 yard area between the hashes.