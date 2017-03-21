Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay receives contract extension

"Rich has been so important to our businesses and Atlanta's growth for many years. We are thrilled to extend his contract with the Falcons and AMB Sports & Entertainment," AMB Group, LLC, chief executive officer Steve Cannon said in a statement. "He has been instrumental in the success of the Atlanta Falcons on and off the field and has played a very important role in making Mercedes-Benz Stadium a reality, and in bringing Major League Soccer to Atlanta. Rich is a great champion of our core values and will continue to be a strong leader in our organization and community for years to come."