Atlanta Falcons aide hints at pass-heavy offense

When the Atlanta Falcons brought in Dirk Koetter to replace departed offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey, we expected tweaks -- not wholesale changes -- to the attack. A heavier dosage of Matty Ice, more no-huddle offense, and less emphasis on Michael Turner and the ground game.
According to offensive assistant Andrew Weidinger, changes are ahead.
"When we first came in, coach (Mike) Smith said we were going to run the ball," Weidinger told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Now, we are going to throw it, too. We've got all sorts of weapons. We've got running backs. We've got tight ends. We've got receivers. We are going to be able to do a little bit of everything out there."
It's not exactly Jon Hamm revealing Don Draper's ultimate fate on "Mad Men," but strip away the coachspeak, and it suggests the Falcons will be a less sleep-inducing outfit in 2012.
It's about time, because this has been a frustrating team: a talent-stocked, regular-season wonder that loses its spine come January. The total opposite of the New York Giants squad that pounded Atlanta in the NFC playoffs.
We expect Matt Ryan to thrive under Koetter -- but that alone won't ease perceptions. Ryan is under pressure to show he can travel deep into the postseason, especially when he's been there three times and come away with nothing. We've seen plenty of ice -- it's time for a little fire.