ATL writers weigh in on NFL running back debate

GR: There are a few things to address here, but I'll start with the notion this is a "sneaky golden age of running backs." While the position is deeper than a few years ago, I'm not sure we can call it a golden age when C.J. Spiller makes the Pro Bowl team. Spiller is a very good player, but it's not like incredible backs are getting left out of the Pro Bowl. Morris is a system-boosted back. There's a huge drop-off after Peterson and the next group of backs seem typical enough.