ATL Warming Seat: Andy Reid takes center stage

Welcome back to the ATL Warming Seat, where we discuss NFL coaches whose seats are heating up as the weather cools down.
First, a hat tip to the coaches who managed to get off their toasty chairs this week. Both San Diego Chargers coach Norv Turner and Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera picked up much-needed victories in Week 9, moving each beleagured coach off the Warming Seat ... for now.
That means the vacancy light is on for two
lucky coaches. Let's dig in ...
1. Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles
(Last week: No. 5)
When the guy making the most sense in breaking down your team's troubles is Marcus Vick, well, you're in a very dark place.
2. Mike Munchak, Tennessee Titans
(Last week: Unranked)
Hell hath no fury like a 89-year-old owner who watched his team get obliterated from the comfort of his luxury suite. Bud Adams put the entire Titans operation on blast after 51-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. We're sure Munchak was especially pleased by Adams saying the Titans were "grossly outcoached." Ouch.
3. Romeo Crennel, Kansas City Chiefs
(Last week: No. 4)
Do you think Romeo Crennel wistfully looks back at his 2-1 run as Chiefs interim coach last season the way Bill Parcells remembers being carried off the field after Super Bowl XXV? Let's hope not.
4. Pat Shurmur, Cleveland Browns
(Last week: No. 2)
Shurmur is an iron man around these parts. Coaches come and go on this list, but you can always count on the guy coaching the Browns. He's like that cozy old sweater you keep in the bottom drawer of your dresser.
5. Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys
(Last week: Unranked)
Mike Shanahan was really pushing hard for this spot after coming down with foot-in-mouth disease on Sunday, but Big Red simply needs to be here. The Cowboys wasted an opportunity to make a statement on Sunday night against an Atlanta Falcons team dying to let Mercury Morris guzzle champagne. Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton might suddenly be in play for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Start winning, Mr. Garrett.