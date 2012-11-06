Around the League

Presented By

ATL Warming Seat: Andy Reid takes center stage

Published: Nov 06, 2012 at 10:07 AM
a

Welcome back to the ATL Warming Seat, where we discuss NFL coaches whose seats are heating up as the weather cools down.

First, a hat tip to the coaches who managed to get off their toasty chairs this week. Both San Diego Chargers coach Norv Turner and Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera picked up much-needed victories in Week 9, moving each beleagured coach off the Warming Seat ... for now.

That means the vacancy light is on for two lucky coaches. Let's dig in ...

1. Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles

(Last week: No. 5)

When the guy making the most sense in breaking down your team's troubles is Marcus Vick, well, you're in a very dark place.

2. Mike Munchak, Tennessee Titans

(Last week: Unranked)

Hell hath no fury like a 89-year-old owner who watched his team get obliterated from the comfort of his luxury suite. Bud Adams put the entire Titans operation on blast after 51-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. We're sure Munchak was especially pleased by Adams saying the Titans were "grossly outcoached." Ouch.

Power Poll: Falcons lead the way

mr_121015_ia.jpg

The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons remain at the top of the latest NFL.com Power Poll, but where does our panel of experts rank your favorite team? More...

3. Romeo Crennel, Kansas City Chiefs

(Last week: No. 4)

Do you think Romeo Crennel wistfully looks back at his 2-1 run as Chiefs interim coach last season the way Bill Parcells remembers being carried off the field after Super Bowl XXV? Let's hope not.

4. Pat Shurmur, Cleveland Browns

(Last week: No. 2)

Shurmur is an iron man around these parts. Coaches come and go on this list, but you can always count on the guy coaching the Browns. He's like that cozy old sweater you keep in the bottom drawer of your dresser.

5. Jason Garrett, Dallas Cowboys

(Last week: Unranked)

Mike Shanahan was really pushing hard for this spot after coming down with foot-in-mouth disease on Sunday, but Big Red simply needs to be here. The Cowboys wasted an opportunity to make a statement on Sunday night against an Atlanta Falcons team dying to let Mercury Morris guzzle champagne. Meanwhile, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton might suddenly be in play for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Start winning, Mr. Garrett.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @danhanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE