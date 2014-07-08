Around the League

Presented By

ATL's top 10 players of 2014

Published: Jul 08, 2014 at 06:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

We've reached the end of the yellow brick road on the NFL Network's *The Top 100 Players of 2014countdown.*

On Wednesday night, players 10 through 1 were revealed. The Around The League team offers up our own top 10 selections. Please note that NFL players had zero input in the creation of these lists. We bring glad tidings and overt sanity.

Where's that voiceover lady NFL Network uses? Try to read this post in her sly intonation if you have that ability.

  1. Aaron Rodgers
    1. Peyton Manning
    2. Tom Brady
    3. J.J. Watt
    4. Calvin Johnson
    5. Drew Brees
    6. LeSean McCoy
    7. Adrian Peterson
    8. Robert Quinn
    9. Philip Rivers

» Rob Gronkowski would have made my list if we went 11 deep. No other non-quarterback changes his offense more than Gronk, including Megatron. But durability is a skill, and it was just too hard to include Gronkowski over guys who are safer bets to stay on the field.

» Shady McCoy has narrowly passed Adrian Peterson as the league's top running back. McCoy out-gained Peterson by more than 700 yards last year. The gap between them isn't that great, but McCoy is better on passing downs and has rounded out his overall game with inside running. McCoy, squarely in the prime of an oddly underrated career, is three years younger than Peterson.

» Watt, 25, has already completed a two-year run of dominance that rivals any defensive lineman since Reggie White.

» Earl Thomas, Patrick Peterson and Richard Sherman were considerations for the end of the list. Von Miller and Aldon Smith would be strong picks if they didn't facehuge questions this year. In the end, Quinn made it because he was the best pure pass-rusher in the league last year. He's 24 years old and in a great position under Gregg Williams to get even better.

» Manning's arm is not the same as it once was, but he gets the slight edge over Brady for week-to-week consistency.

» It will not surprise me if Rivers has a run of top-level seasons into his mid-thirties like his former teammate Brees has enjoyed.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" ranked the top quarterbacks in the NFL today.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.