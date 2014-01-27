ATL's Super Bowl Visitor's Guide to Manhattan

Greenwich Village: Classic 'hood highlights the young, creative side of NYC. Be sure to stroll around Bleecker Street and take it in, stopping in for a beer at any one of your many choices. If you're lucky enough to be a single guy with a British accent (or if you can fake one well enough), you'll find many girls eager to make your acquaintance. Finish the night off with a slice of Joe's Pizza, one of this planet's finest delicacies.