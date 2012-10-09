Around the League

ATL's Power Poll: Oakland Raiders, AFC come in last

Oct 09, 2012
Gregg Rosenthal

The AFC has a lot of bad teams. If my entry to this week's NFL.com Power Poll is to be trusted -- and it shouldn't be -- the AFC has the worst six teams in the league.

Reasonable minds could disagree, but any discussion about the worst team in the NFL has to include the Titans, Raiders, Browns, and Jaguars. All AFC squads. I don't buy the notion the NFC is a superior conference at the top; the AFC has plenty of championship contenders. But the depth is no longer there in the AFC.

As Chase Stuart pointed out in NYTimes.com, it's start to show up in the conference matchups. The NFC narrowly won more interconference games last year (33-31) for the first time since 2002. The difference is pronounced in 2012; the NFC has a 15-6 edge. The AFC is top-heavy.

My Power Poll entry with all the AFC teams at the bottom is below. You can view the entire poll here or check out all 13 panelists picks right here.

Harrison: Week 6 Power Rankings

With five weeks in the books, the league hierarchy still is taking shape. Elliot Harrison updates his pecking order. More ...

  1. San Francisco 49ers
    1. Houston Texans
    2. New England Patriots
    3. Atlanta Falcons
    4. Baltimore Ravens
    5. New York Giants
    6. Chicago Bears
    7. Green Bay Packers
    8. Pittsburgh Steelers
    9. Philadelphia Eagles
    10. Minnesota Vikings
    11. Arizona Cardinals
    12. Seattle Seahawks
    13. Denver Broncos
    14. Miami Dolphins
    15. Cincinnati Bengals
    16. Dallas Cowboys
    17. San Diego Chargers
