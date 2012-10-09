ATL's Power Poll: Oakland Raiders, AFC come in last

The AFC has a lot of bad teams. If my entry to this week's NFL.com Power Poll is to be trusted -- and it shouldn't be -- the AFC has the worst six teams in the league.
Reasonable minds could disagree, but any discussion about the worst team in the NFL has to include the Titans, Raiders, Browns, and Jaguars. All AFC squads. I don't buy the notion the NFC is a superior conference at the top; the AFC has plenty of championship contenders. But the depth is no longer there in the AFC.
As Chase Stuart pointed out in NYTimes.com, it's start to show up in the conference matchups. The NFC narrowly won more interconference games last year (33-31) for the first time since 2002. The difference is pronounced in 2012; the NFC has a 15-6 edge. The AFC is top-heavy.
