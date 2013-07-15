ATL Mailbag: When will we see Geno Smith, EJ Manuel?

If you believe Philip Rivers still has the ability to be a Pro Bowl-level quarterback (which I do), the San Diego Chargers have a fighting chance. That said, they're going to need multiple areas on their roster to break the right way. There are legitimate questions at running back, wide receiver, on both lines, and in the secondary. Losing linebacker Melvin Ingram to a torn anterior cruciate ligament in May was a killer. Manti Te'o needs to be an instant contributor.