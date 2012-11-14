ATL Film Room: Von Miller a true Superman for Broncos

Jeff Legwold of The Denver Post crunched the numbers to point out the Broncos' 2011 option attack ran the ball into the belly of the defense almost 50 percent of the time. The Panthers -- and this has everything to do with Cam Newton -- like to test the outside. Carolina is targeting the perimeter close to 33 percent of the time this season, almost double last year's figure for the Broncos. The Panthers average roughly 7 yards per carry on those outside rushes.